Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Ry Grooms and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Diresto, Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy instructors, stand in front of the dumpster fire trainer at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. The academy teaches firefighter training to students of all services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)