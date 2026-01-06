(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Ry Grooms and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Diresto, Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy instructors, stand in front of the dumpster fire trainer at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. The academy teaches firefighter training to students of all services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9469202
    VIRIN: 250930-F-TB914-1093
    Resolution: 2433x1880
    Size: 406.33 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA
    Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery