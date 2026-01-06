Ryan McBeth, content creator, visits the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025. The academy teaches students of all services the importance of teamwork and critical thinking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evelyn J. D’Errico)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9469191
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-TB914-1054
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|513.75 KB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ryan McBeth Visits the LFGFA [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.