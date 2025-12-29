(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103) [Image 5 of 5]

    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Aerial photo shows the Buffalo Sewer Authority from the 1970s in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on the Freedom Park Storm Risk Management Project that aims to protect the city of Buffalo's only wastewater treatment plant which serves more than .5 million people. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).

    Planned seawall repairs on Unity Island (CAP 103)
    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)
    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)
    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)
    Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)

    Buffalo District
    cap 103
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo Sewer Authority

