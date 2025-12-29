Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Plaque inside of Buffalo Sewer Authority shows the sewer authority was created from 1935-1938 to address pollution in Buffalo, N.Y. Nov. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on the Freedom Park Storm Risk Management Project that aims to protect the city of Buffalo’s only wastewater treatment plant which serves more than .5 million people. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).