Freedom Park Coastal Storm Risk Management Project (CAP 103)

A sign outside of the Buffalo Sewer Authority on Unity Island in Buffalo N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District is working on the Freedom Park Storm Risk Management Project that aims to protect the city of Buffalo’s only wastewater treatment plant which serves more than .5 million people. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).