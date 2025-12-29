(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Senior Enlisted Advisors to the Joint Chiefs of Staff pose for a photo in the Pentagon, January 5, 2026. From left to right: Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer; Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John P. Perryman; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman David L. Isom; Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe; Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. (DoW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 07:03
    Photo ID: 9468895
    VIRIN: 260105-D-LS763-1003
    Resolution: 5943x3682
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Service Senior Enlisted Advisors, by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

