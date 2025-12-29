Service Senior Enlisted Advisors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisors to the Joint Chiefs of Staff pose for a photo in the Pentagon, January 5, 2026. From left to right: Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer; Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John P. Perryman; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman David L. Isom; Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe; Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. (DoW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)