Service Senior Enlisted Advisors

Senior Enlisted Advisors to the Joint Chiefs of Staff pose for a photo in the Pentagon, January 5, 2026. From left to right: Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer; Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John P. Perryman; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman David L. Isom; Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe; Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna. (DoW photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 07:03
|Photo ID:
|9468895
|VIRIN:
|260105-D-LS763-1003
|Resolution:
|5943x3682
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
