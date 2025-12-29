Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Yokota Air Base perform a simulated doorway sweep during a field training exercise at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. During the FTX, Airman had the opportunity to practice identifying unexploded ordnance, securing areas, utilizing land mobile radio systems and learning the fundamentals of the shoot, move, communicate concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
