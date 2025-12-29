(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 10 of 13]

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

    JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Squadron secure a tunnel during a field training exercise at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. During the FTX, Airman had the opportunity to practice identifying unexploded ordnance, securing areas, utilizing land mobile radio systems and learning the fundamentals of the shoot, move, communicate concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9468764
    VIRIN: 251204-F-AF991-1265
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

