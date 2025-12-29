Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Wait, 374th Security Forces Squadron dog handler, and military working dog Rico pose for a photo at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. During the FTX, Airman had the opportunity to practice identifying unexploded ordnance, securing areas, utilizing land mobile radio systems and learning the fundamentals of the shoot, move, communicate concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)