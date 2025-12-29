(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 5 of 13]

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

    JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diego Herrera, 374th Security Forces Squadron raven, communicates over radio at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 23:33
    Photo ID: 9468759
    VIRIN: 251204-F-AF991-1167
    Resolution: 4389x3511
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UXO
    ALS
    MRA
    Tama
    FTX
    Yokota

