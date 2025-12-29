(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 3 of 13]

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

    JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nathaniel Moylan, 374th Communications Squadron radio operator, issues a radio to a field training exercise participant at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ALS, FTX, Tama, MRA, UXO, Yokota, 374 AW

