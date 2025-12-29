U.S. Air Force Airman Nathaniel Moylan, 374th Communications Squadron radio operator, issues a radio to a field training exercise participant at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9468757
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-AF991-1121
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.