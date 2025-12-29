Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participate in warmup exercises at an Airman Leadership School field training exercise at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)