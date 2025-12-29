(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 1 of 13]

    Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills

    JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participate in warmup exercises at an Airman Leadership School field training exercise at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 23:33
    This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS

