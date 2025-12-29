U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participate in warmup exercises at an Airman Leadership School field training exercise at Tama Hills, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025. The intent of the exercise was to present Airmen with hands-on practice in the application of mission ready skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 23:33
|Photo ID:
|9468755
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-AF991-1063
|Resolution:
|5410x3600
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota ALS participates in its first-ever FTX at Tama Hills [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.