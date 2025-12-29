U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

Personnel depalletize, organize and transport humanitarian supplies at Anuradhapura Air Force Base, Sri Lanka, Dec. 8, 2025. The U.S. government remains in close coordination with the Sri Lanka government as it leads recovery and reconstruction efforts following Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
