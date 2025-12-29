U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Riggs, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, poses for a photo with locals at Jaffna International Airport, Sri Lanka, Dec. 8, 2025. The agility of platforms like the C-130J Super Hercules allows for the delivery of personnel and supplies to locations across Sri Lanka with speed and precision, directly supporting those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)