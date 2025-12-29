(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

    SRI LANKA

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. and Sri Lankan servicemembers and locals unload humanitarian supplies at Jaffna International Airport, Sri Lanka, Dec. 8, 2025. Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft traveled to several separate locations within Sri Lanka to provide critical supplies to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:41
    This work, U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

    Partnerships
    Sri Lanka
    Humanitarian Aid
    PACAF
    Cyclone Ditwah

