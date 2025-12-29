U.S. and Sri Lankan servicemembers and locals unload humanitarian supplies at Jaffna International Airport, Sri Lanka, Dec. 8, 2025. Two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft traveled to several separate locations within Sri Lanka to provide critical supplies to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Ditwah. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
U.S. Forces deliver critical aid to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah
