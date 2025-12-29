(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Public workshops set for Old Hickory Lake’s shoreline management plan update

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory Lake Resource Management Office in Hendersonville, Tennessee, is holding two public workshops for its shoreline management plan update. The public workshops are 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at Mt. Juliet Middle School in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and 6 to 8 p.m. CST, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Arielle Waters)

    Nashville
    Old Hickory Lake
    Public Workshops
    Shoreline Management
    Army Corps of Engineers

