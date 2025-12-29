Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, operates a spray nozzle for cold spray application on a B-52H Stratofortress panel at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen integrating cold spray technology into their toolkit will allow them to provide rapid and effective maintenance when making repairs on the B-52H. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
