Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, removes the spray nozzle from a robot arm at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen use cold spray technology to restore aging B-52H Stratofortress components in-house, reducing downtime for the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)