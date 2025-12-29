(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, removes the spray nozzle from a robot arm at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen use cold spray technology to restore aging B-52H Stratofortress components in-house, reducing downtime for the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9468466
    VIRIN: 251124-F-IM610-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

