Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, removes the spray nozzle from a robot arm at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen use cold spray technology to restore aging B-52H Stratofortress components in-house, reducing downtime for the fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|11.24.2025
|01.05.2026 15:31
|9468466
|251124-F-IM610-1024
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
