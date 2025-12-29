(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, changes the nozzle on a cold spray robot arm at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen use cold spray technology to repair current parts belonging to the B-52H Stratofortress without compromising the strength of the material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9468463
    VIRIN: 251124-F-BK843-1025
    Resolution: 7369x4913
    Size: 11.48 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness
    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery