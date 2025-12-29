Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, changes the nozzle on a cold spray robot arm at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 24, 2025. Airmen use cold spray technology to repair current parts belonging to the B-52H Stratofortress without compromising the strength of the material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)