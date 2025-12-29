Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, demonstrates the process of applying the cold spray to metal on Barksdale Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Cold Spray technology accelerates metallic particles at extremely high speeds using heated gas, bonding them to a surface without melting the base material and preserving the strength and integrity of aging aircraft components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)