    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, VRC Metal Systems cold spray technician, demonstrates the process of applying the cold spray to metal on Barksdale Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. Cold Spray technology accelerates metallic particles at extremely high speeds using heated gas, bonding them to a surface without melting the base material and preserving the strength and integrity of aging aircraft components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9468460
    VIRIN: 251124-F-BK843-1030
    Resolution: 7422x4948
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

