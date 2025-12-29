Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, uses a remote to control a cold spray robot on Barksdale Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing has partnered with VCR Metal Systems to bring cutting-edge technology in support of the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)