    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, uses a remote to control a cold spray robot on Barksdale Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing has partnered with VCR Metal Systems to bring cutting-edge technology in support of the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 15:31
    Photo ID: 9468459
    VIRIN: 251124-F-BK843-1007
    Resolution: 7371x4914
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Fallon Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52 Fleet Readiness

