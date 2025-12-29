Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Riddle, task force commander for the Oklahoma National Guard supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, coordinates future circulation plans for troops operating in the field from the unit’s tactical operations center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2026.

From mission command and operational planning to coordination with joint, local, and federal partners, Oklahoma Guardsmen enable Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations across the capital. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission reinforces public safety through a visible, disciplined presence, strengthens community trust, and helps safeguard critical infrastructure and public spaces in alignment with Department of Defense priorities and National Security Strategy objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)