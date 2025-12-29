Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chaz Richards, first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Oklahoma National Guard task force supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, facilitates support to task force members operating in the field from the unit’s tactical operations center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2026. Through mission command, personnel accountability, and sustainment coordination, Oklahoma Guardsmen enable Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations across the capital. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission reinforces public safety through a visible, disciplined presence and close partnership with local and federal agencies, strengthening community trust and safeguarding critical infrastructure in alignment with Department of Defense priorities and National Security Strategy objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)