    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 4 of 5]

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chaz Richards, first sergeant for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Oklahoma National Guard task force supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, facilitates support to task force members operating in the field from the unit’s tactical operations center in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5, 2026. Through mission command, personnel accountability, and sustainment coordination, Oklahoma Guardsmen enable Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations across the capital. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission reinforces public safety through a visible, disciplined presence and close partnership with local and federal agencies, strengthening community trust and safeguarding critical infrastructure in alignment with Department of Defense priorities and National Security Strategy objectives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9468335
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-VZ654-1009
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 19.25 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

