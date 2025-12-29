Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oklahoma National Guard members operate from their tactical operations center Jan. 5, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. Guardsmen provide mission command, coordination, and real-time situational awareness to support Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations across the capital. Through a visible, disciplined presence and close coordination with local and federal partners, the mission strengthens public safety, reinforces community trust, and enhances the security of critical infrastructure and public spaces. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission reflects the National Guard’s enduring role as citizen-Soldiers and Airmen—ready to respond, integrated with partners, and committed to protecting the nation’s capital in accordance with Department of Defense and National Security Strategy priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)