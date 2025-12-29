(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 3 of 5]

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Oklahoma National Guard members operate from their tactical operations center Jan. 5, 2026, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. Guardsmen provide mission command, coordination, and real-time situational awareness to support Joint Task Force–District of Columbia operations across the capital. Through a visible, disciplined presence and close coordination with local and federal partners, the mission strengthens public safety, reinforces community trust, and enhances the security of critical infrastructure and public spaces. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission reflects the National Guard’s enduring role as citizen-Soldiers and Airmen—ready to respond, integrated with partners, and committed to protecting the nation’s capital in accordance with Department of Defense and National Security Strategy priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

