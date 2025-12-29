Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The National Guard patch is displayed on the uniform of an Oklahoma National Guard Soldier inside the task force tactical operations center on Jan. 5, 2026, while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. The Minuteman symbol, adopted by the National Guard in 1917, traces its roots to the colonial citizen-Soldiers who stood ready to defend their communities at a moment’s notice, reflecting the Guard’s enduring dual state and federal mission.

That legacy continues today as Oklahoma Guardsmen provide mission command, coordination, and operational support to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. Through a visible presence, close partnership with local and federal agencies, and disciplined execution, National Guard forces enhance public safety, strengthen community trust, and help ensure the nation’s capital remains secure for residents, commuters, and visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)