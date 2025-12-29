(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 2 of 5]

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    The National Guard patch is displayed on the uniform of an Oklahoma National Guard Soldier inside the task force tactical operations center on Jan. 5, 2026, while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. The Minuteman symbol, adopted by the National Guard in 1917, traces its roots to the colonial citizen-Soldiers who stood ready to defend their communities at a moment’s notice, reflecting the Guard’s enduring dual state and federal mission.
    That legacy continues today as Oklahoma Guardsmen provide mission command, coordination, and operational support to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia. Through a visible presence, close partnership with local and federal agencies, and disciplined execution, National Guard forces enhance public safety, strengthen community trust, and help ensure the nation’s capital remains secure for residents, commuters, and visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

