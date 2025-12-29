(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 1 of 5]

    Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cierra Yother, noncommissioned officer in charge of human resources for the Oklahoma National Guard task force, coordinates administrative support for service members in the field from the unit’s tactical operations center in Washington, D.C. Oklahoma’s task force is composed entirely of volunteers from 48 units across the state, demonstrating integrated personnel readiness and mission sustainment. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support a whole-of-government approach to public safety by enabling visible presence patrols and strengthening coordination with local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9468309
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-VZ654-1006
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 26.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready [Image 5 of 5], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

