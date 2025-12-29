Always Forward—From Oklahoma to the Capital, Guard Stands Ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cierra Yother, noncommissioned officer in charge of human resources for the Oklahoma National Guard task force, coordinates administrative support for service members in the field from the unit’s tactical operations center in Washington, D.C. Oklahoma’s task force is composed entirely of volunteers from 48 units across the state, demonstrating integrated personnel readiness and mission sustainment. Through the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support a whole-of-government approach to public safety by enabling visible presence patrols and strengthening coordination with local and federal partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)