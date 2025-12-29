Chief Master Sgt. Candace King Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candace King, 23d Munitions Squadron production flight chief, thanks her supporters during her promotion ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony served as a reflection of the honoree’s years of professional excellence, recognizing the significance of advancing into a role responsible for guiding Air Force culture and standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)