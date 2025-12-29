(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief Master Sgt. Candace King Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    Chief Master Sgt. Candace King Promotion Ceremony

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman Breanna Lewis 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candace King, 23d Munitions Squadron production flight chief, hugs friends during her promotion ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony celebrated a landmark achievement, acknowledging the honoree’s contributions to the Air Force and the weight of responsibility that comes with the Chief Master Sergeant rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 10:02
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Candace King Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Breanna Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

