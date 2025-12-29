Chief Master Sgt. Candace King Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Candace King, 23d Munitions Squadron production flight chief, hugs friends during her promotion ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2025. The ceremony celebrated a landmark achievement, acknowledging the honoree’s contributions to the Air Force and the weight of responsibility that comes with the Chief Master Sergeant rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Bre Lewis)