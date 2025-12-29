Capturing the Art of Welding in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the 832nd Ordnance Battalion, spot welds a metal sheets together during training at Cohen Hall on March 13, 2025, at Fort Gregg-Adams. The hands-on training helps 91E Allied Trades Specialists sharpen their welding skills for various military operations, ensuring they are prepared to perform critical repairs and maintenance on essential equipment.