    Capturing the Art of Welding in Action

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Juan F. Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    A Soldier assigned to the 832nd Ordnance Battalion, spot welds a metal sheets together during training at Cohen Hall on March 13, 2025, at Fort Gregg-Adams. The hands-on training helps 91E Allied Trades Specialists sharpen their welding skills for various military operations, ensuring they are prepared to perform critical repairs and maintenance on essential equipment.

    This work, Capturing the Art of Welding in Action, by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS

