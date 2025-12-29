Capturing the Art of Welding in Action

A Soldier assigned to the 832nd Ordnance Battalion, spot welds a metal sheets together during training at Cohen Hall on March 13, 2025, at Fort Gregg-Adams. The hands-on training helps 91E Allied Trades Specialists sharpen their welding skills for various military operations, ensuring they are prepared to perform critical repairs and maintenance on essential equipment.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9467876
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-JH257-6708
|Resolution:
|2601x3901
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
