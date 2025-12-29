(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5th Ranger Ranger Battalion Airborne Jump [Image 1 of 2]

    5th Ranger Ranger Battalion Airborne Jump

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kelly, assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), takes a photo of a group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducting a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Ranger Ranger Battalion Airborne Jump [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Ranger Ranger Battalion Airborne Jump
    5th Ranger Training Battalion Airborne Jump

    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    982nd Combat Camara Company (Airborne)
    5th Ranger Training Batalion
    Combat Camera

