5th Ranger Ranger Battalion Airborne Jump

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Kelly, assigned to 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), takes a photo of a group of U.S. Army Rangers, assigned to the 5th Ranger Training Battalion (5th RTB), conducting a static-line jump out of a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter on Stringer Drop Zone at Dahlonega, Ga., May 16, 2025. The annual training event gives Rangers an opportunity to become proficient paratroopers, while giving the local community a chance to see the Rangers train in the Dahlonega area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)