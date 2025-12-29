Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Mathew Lonabaugh, dressed as Santa Clause, observes the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, as it sails in the Philippine Sea on Dec. 25, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Samuel Evarts)