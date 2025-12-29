(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala Cordova 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jordan Tolliver stands watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 30, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9467507
    VIRIN: 251230-N-XR642-1013
    Resolution: 5377x3585
    Size: 774.99 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations. [Image 8 of 8], by SA Cesar Zavala Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    Shall Not Perish
    7th Fleet
    ABECSG2526

