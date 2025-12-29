940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi Stadium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Castaneda, 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, talks to Santa Claus while preparing for a flyover at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. The 314th ARS conducted a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a 49ers game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)