U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Castaneda, 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, talks to Santa Claus while preparing for a flyover at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. The 314th ARS conducted a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a 49ers game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 18:47
|Photo ID:
|9467456
|VIRIN:
|251228-F-EH923-1925
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi Stadium, by Lindsay Riddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
