    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi Stadium

    

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Castaneda, 314th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, talks to Santa Claus while preparing for a flyover at Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California on December 28, 2025. The 314th ARS conducted a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a 49ers game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 18:47
    VIRIN: 251228-F-EH923-1925
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 940th Air Refueling Wing Performs Flyover at Levi Stadium, by Lindsay Riddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Levi Stadium
    940th Air Refueling Wing
    314th Air Refueling Squadron
    KC-135 Stratotanker

