(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force DC

    Leaders supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission assist with event setup ahead of a New Year’s Eve band performance in Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025. National Guard leaders coordinated with local partners to support a safe and organized environment for public celebrations across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Linn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9467417
    VIRIN: 251231-D-D0161-6633
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.
    Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery