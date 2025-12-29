Guard Leaders Support New Year’s Eve Event Setup in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission assist with event setup ahead of a New Year’s Eve band performance in Washington, D.C., Dec. 31, 2025. National Guard leaders coordinated with local partners to support a safe and organized environment for public celebrations across the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Linn)