USS Bainbridge Conducts Anti-Terrorism Training

A U.S. Navy Sailor clears a ladderwell during an anti-terrorism training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 26, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)