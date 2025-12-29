(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bainbridge Conducts Anti-Terrorism Training

    USS Bainbridge Conducts Anti-Terrorism Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alice Husted 

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor clears the deck during an anti-terrorism training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 26, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2025
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CaribOps

