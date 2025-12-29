(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thanksgiving meal prep underway at America's Kitchen

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army Specialist Michael Ray, a Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard), is turning up the heat! This culinary pro is grilling up porterhouse steaks to go with delicious corn on a cob for the Thanksgiving meal at America's Kitchen Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on Nov 25, 2025. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada).

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026
    Photo ID: 9467184
    VIRIN: 251125-D-LU733-3276
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving meal prep underway at America's Kitchen, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JBMHH #Army
    #DLAThanksgiving

