Thanksgiving meal prep underway at America’s Kitchen

Army Specialist Michael Ray, a Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard), is turning up the heat! This culinary pro is grilling up porterhouse steaks to go with delicious corn on a cob for the Thanksgiving meal at America’s Kitchen Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on Nov 25, 2025. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada).