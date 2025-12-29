Cornish Hens + culinary skill = Thanksgiving magic! Spc. Ricardo Dixon a Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard) prepares Cornish hens for a Thanksgiving meal at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. On Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with the fresh food and vegetables and dry goods they need to prepare nutritious meals. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9467119
|VIRIN:
|251125-D-LU733-4544
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Culinary specialist prepares Cornish hens for Thanksgiving meal [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.