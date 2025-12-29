Army Culinary specialist prepares Cornish hens for Thanksgiving meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cornish Hens + culinary skill = Thanksgiving magic! Spc. Ricardo Dixon a Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard) prepares Cornish hens for a Thanksgiving meal at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. On Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with the fresh food and vegetables and dry goods they need to prepare nutritious meals. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)