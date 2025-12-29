Senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the Military District of Washington rolled up their sleeves and served up Thanksgiving spirit at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMH), Va on Nov. 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with all the high quality and tasty food they need to prepare nutritious meals because nothing says “thanks” like a full plate. (Defense Logistics Agency Photo by Nutan Chada)