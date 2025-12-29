Thanksgiving meal preparation underway at America’s Kitchen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Behind every great feast is a pro with a carving knife. America’s Kitchen is keeping Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall fueled for Thanksgiving on Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH not only with fresh food, vegetables, and dry goods, but also with high quality meats so they can prepare nutritious meals. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)