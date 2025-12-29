Carving Up Thanksgiving Happiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the Military District of Washington are carving up happiness as they serve a Thanksgiving meal at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va on Nov. 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with fresh meats, vegetables, and dry goods--everything they need to prepare a tasty meal.(Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)