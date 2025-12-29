Thanksgiving lunch takes shape at America’s Kitchen

Sweet potato season is in full swing! An employee at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall is cooking up cheer for the special Thanksgiving lunch on Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with fresh food, vegetables, dry goods, and sweet potatoes so they can prepare nutritious meals.(Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)
