Army Culinary specialist prepares special meal at America’s Kitchen

Private First Class Benoite Boton, an Army Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard), is using her skill to cook up special dishes for a special lunch at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va. On Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with fresh meats, vegetables, and dry goods, so they can prepare tasty meals. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)