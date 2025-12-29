(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Culinary specialist prepares special meal at America’s Kitchen [Image 2 of 6]

    Army Culinary specialist prepares special meal at America’s Kitchen

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Private First Class Benoite Boton, an Army Culinary Specialist with the 3D U.S. Infantry Division (The Old Guard), is using her skill to cook up special dishes for a special lunch at America’s Kitchen on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va. On Nov 25, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to support JBMHH with fresh meats, vegetables, and dry goods, so they can prepare tasty meals. (Defense Logistics Agency photo by Nutan Chada)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 09:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Culinary specialist prepares special meal at America’s Kitchen [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thanksgiving lunch takes shape at America’s Kitchen
    Army Culinary specialist prepares special meal at America’s Kitchen
    Army Culinary specialist prepares Cornish hens for Thanksgiving meal
    Carving Up Thanksgiving Happiness
    Thanksgiving meal preparation underway at America’s Kitchen
    Senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    #JBMHH #Army
    #DLAThanksgiving

