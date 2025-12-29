(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Building the Foundation: Enlisted Foundations Course at the 911th

    Building the Foundation: Enlisted Foundations Course at the 911th

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, command chief off the 911th Airlift Wing, answers questions from Steel Airmen during the Enlisted Foundations Course graduation at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 19, 2024. The Enlisted Foundations Course helps bridge the gap between technical training and further military education by reinforcing standards, professionalism, and leadership fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    VIRIN: 251219-F-UU934-1191
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    AFRC
    4th AF
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh
    Enlisted Foundations Course

