Building the Foundation: Enlisted Foundations Course at the 911th

Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, command chief off the 911th Airlift Wing, answers questions from Steel Airmen during the Enlisted Foundations Course graduation at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Dec. 19, 2024. The Enlisted Foundations Course helps bridge the gap between technical training and further military education by reinforcing standards, professionalism, and leadership fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)