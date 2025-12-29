National Guard Supports D.C. Public Safety on New Year’s Eve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Task Force–D.C. leadership conduct a battlefield circulation, visiting National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Eve. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District.