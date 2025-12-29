(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National Guard Supports D.C. Public Safety on New Year’s Eve [Image 9 of 9]

    National Guard Supports D.C. Public Safety on New Year’s Eve

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    National Guard members conduct presence patrols across Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, 2025. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 14:33
    Photo ID: 9466992
    VIRIN: 251231-A-OK577-8461
    Resolution: 5751x3934
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Supports D.C. Public Safety on New Year’s Eve [Image 9 of 9], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard,
    DC New

