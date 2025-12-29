National Guard Supports D.C. Public Safety on New Year’s Eve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Guard members conduct presence patrols across Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, 2025. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District.