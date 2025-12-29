(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the U.S. Naval Academy Air Show [Image 4 of 4]

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the U.S. Naval Academy Air Show

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Mensah 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the U.S. Naval Academy Air Show in Annapolis, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Mensah/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9466662
    VIRIN: 250520-N-RU001-1150
    Resolution: 4664x3331
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels perform at the U.S. Naval Academy Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

