    The Blue Angels’ Perform at the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in Beaufort [Image 18 of 18]

    The Blue Angels’ Perform at the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in Beaufort

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Mensah 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels’ perform at the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in Beaufort, South Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Mensah/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9466582
    VIRIN: 250412-N-RU001-1271
    Resolution: 4970x3550
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Angels’ Perform at the MCAS Beaufort Air Show in Beaufort [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Michael Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fly
    Maintenance
    Blue Angels
    Airshow

